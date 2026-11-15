Rahul wants foreign interference in Indian democracy: BJP slams LoP for his Bharat Summit remarks

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of begging before foreign delegates for the removal of the Modi government at the just-concluded Bharat Summit hosted by the Telangana government in Hyderabad.

Launching a diatribe against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi on Saturday alleged, "India is actually no longer a democracy."

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, while speaking at the two-day Bharat Summit, also expressed confidence that "we are going to defeat Mr Modi and get rid of Mr Modi".

Advertisement

Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress leader was talking about removing the Modi government in cahoots with foreigners and associates of George Soros at the event.

George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist.

This shows Gandhi is "against Indian democracy" and wants "regime change" with foreign help.

"Rahul Gandhi wants foreign interference in Indian Democracy. Rahul Gandhi has become puppet of foreign powers and George Soros wanting instability in India," Bhandari said in a post on X.

"Rahul Gandhi is no longer the LoP, he is behaving as a puppet of foreign powers wanting instability in India. Congress is anti-India," he added. (PT)