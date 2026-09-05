Rahul urges teachers to build equal opportunity, universal education system

NEW DELHI, Sept 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged teachers to build a system that provides every student with equal opportunities and quality education.

Gandhi made his posts on social media sharing his heartfelt greetings to all teachers on National Teachers' Day.

"Through your knowledge, service, and dedication, you shape the future of students and provide direction to the nation's coming generations â€“ your contribution is invaluable.

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"Today, India's education system poses several serious questions before us. Together, we must build a system where every student has access to equal opportunities, quality education, and a bright future," the Lok Sabha leader of Opposition said in his post in Hindi.

He also paid tributes to India's second president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, after whom the day is celebrated, on his birth anniversary.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tribute to the teachers and the former Indian president.

"Teachers shape minds, nurture values and build the foundations of our nation's future," he said on X.

He hailed Dr Radhakrishnan as an "eminent philosopher, teacher and statesman whose wisdom remains timeless and forever inspiring."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh remembered the famed scholar as a "renowned philosopher, brilliant writer, mesmerising speaker, an impactful diplomat for a short while in the USSR, and a man deeply devoted to the cause of education and institution building."

He said on X, "His was the sole portrait to adorn the Rajya Sabha for decades - sadly, not any longer in the new architectural monstrosity - to remind its members of the colossus who presided over the Council of States so effectively for a decade."

The Congress leader shared three "memorable photographs" of Radhakrishnan with other Congress stalwarts, and an ex-president.

"One is with newly appointed Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and K. Kamaraj in June 1964. One is from Nov 1964 with Vice President Dr Zakir Hussain and Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The last is from 1954 with President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, with whom he shared the warmest personal relationship for decades," he wrote. (PTI)