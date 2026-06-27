Rahul Urges Party Leaders To Support 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' To Bring New, Equitable Education System

New Delhi, Jun 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged all party leaders to support the students' movement launched by its youth wing, as well as the NSUI, against the present education system of "oppression and extortion."

In a letter, Gandhi urged all party general secretaries, state in-charges and chiefs of all state, district and city units to make 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign a countrywide movement and pave the way for a new system that provides equal opportunities for all.

"The young people of India are facing an unprecedented crisis. Paper leaks, cancelled examinations, repeated re-examinations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, rising unemployment, and the growing cost of education have caused deep distress to them and their families," he said in his letter.

Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota on June 17 and would be addressing other similar rallies in Prayagraj, Patna and Delhi.

"We are all aware that it is a system that puts immense pressure on young people and throws their families into a spiral of debt, sustained stress and suffering instead of supporting them as they choose career paths and forge strong futures for themselves.

"We need to expose the truth of the oppression and extortion being faced by India's youth and create the momentum for a message to be carried across the country in a coordinated and effective manner," the Lok Sabha leader of Opposition said in his letter.

"Let us all work together to free our youth from this oppressive system and lay the foundation for a new system that provides them with the opportunity and support they deserve," Gandhi said.

The protest rallies planned by the Congress are part of the party's plan to woo students and Gen Z and rally their support against the Modi government, especially in the wake of the NEET paper leak and CBSE onscreen marking row. (Agencies)