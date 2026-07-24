Rahul shows pellet gun injuries of protester to slam govt, says 'stop assaulting our students'

NEW DELHI, Jul 24: Dharmendra Pradhan is a "criminal education minister", a symbol of the collapse of India's education system and must be removed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded on Friday as he presented before the media a student protester who was allegedly shot with pellet gun by security personnel during the July 20 protests.

Gandhi also demanded that there should be action against those who shot at and baton charged students, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students.

"You are saying that protesters have been hit by pellet guns. I want to explain when were pellet guns fired. My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour in hand," Gandhi said with the injured protester, who identified himself as Sahil, by his side, as he addressed the media outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence. (PTI)