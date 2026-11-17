Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: BJP national office in-charge and Member of Parliament, Tarun Chugh launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over the developments at a Summit organised in Hyderabad, stating that the Congress leader's politics has now descended into seeking international validation for his political allegations by discrediting India's democratic institutions, Constitutional framework and national image before foreign audiences.

In the name of Bharat Summit, the Congress has turned an international gathering into a platform to project its political frustration and attack India's democratic credibility.

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Chugh said Rahul Gandhi's attempt to portray India as a country where democracy no longer exists, coupled with his allegations against the Government of India before foreign delegates, was deeply unfortunate. The most revealing moment came when Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists, repeated the Congress slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod', with Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seen laughing and applauding. Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju rightly questioned who laughs when India is insulted by a foreigner.

Chugh questioned whether involving foreign political representatives in India's domestic political disputes and seeking their endorsement against the Election Commission and democratic institutions had become Congress's political strategy. He said India's democracy and electoral processes are the exclusive domain of its citizens and do not require validation from foreign political organisations.

Chugh said Rahul Gandhi must understand that defaming India on international platforms will never bring him to power. If he genuinely wishes to earn public confidence, he should visit India's villages and engage with farmers, youth and ordinary citizens instead of taking domestic political grievances before foreign audiences. India's democracy derives its strength from the mandate of its people, not from political endorsements issued by foreign leaders.