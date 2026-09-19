INDORE, Sep 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the "system" has captured the entire country and it does not want students to raise questions.

Speaking at his youth outreach programme 'Chhatron ki Goonj' at Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, he said only students can remove hatred from the country and not the "Andhbhakts", using the term coined by BJP's detractors for the supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students from various parts of Madhya Pradesh raised their issues at the event, including the freeze on 13 per cent recruitment in government posts owing to legal cases over the hike in the OBC quota.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said students are the future of India, and without them no country can become strong.

Students are asking questions about the “system, including “Adani, Ambani, Jay Shah” and others, but “Andhbhakts oppose them”, he said.

The students embody curiosity, love, humility, tolerance and honesty, while an Andhbhakt lacks all these virtues and spreads hatred, he added.

“Ten lakh posts of teachers are vacant in the country. One lakh schools, including 55 per cent in UP and MP, have been closed,” he claimed.

The UPA government had allocated 4.6 per cent of the Budget to education in 2014, while now the allocation has plummeted to 2.6 per cent or Rs 7.7 lakh crore, Gandhi said.

Gandhi also targeted PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, accusing them of ruining the system. Targeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Gandhi alleged the he controlled everything, including social media, and indulged in snooping.

A woman, Sapna Gurjar from Rajgarh, told Rahul Gandhi during the programme that many like her are suffering despite clearing state government exams, as 13 per cent appointments are put on hold over the OBC quota issue.

A student from Dewas claimed that when he and others flagged irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), an FIR was registered against them and they were sent to jail.

Speaking to another participant, Gandhi offered to join an ongoing protest of aspirants for teachers’ posts in the state.

Among those who raised their grievances before Gandhi on stage were family members of Dewas-based Arpit Jaaj who died in the recent Delhi building collapse incident.

A tribal woman student raised the issue of shortage of Adivasi hostels and other facilities for students like her. (Agencies)