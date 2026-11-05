Rahul Sahai, MLA, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Jammu Chapter, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and put forth various important issues pertaining to the promotion of trade, start-ups and industry sector.

The meeting covered key trade and industry matters concerning Jammu, including the impact of geopolitical developments on supply chains, input costs and business sentiment. Sahai also briefed the Lieutenant Governor on ICC's activities and initiatives to strengthen industry engagement and promote entrepreneurship in the region.

Advertisement

Rajan Kapoor, President, Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Advocate Ankur Sharma, BJP Spokesperson also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh also called on the Lieutenant Governor and discussed various issues related to development of religious places and welfare of border-dwelling farmers.