Rahul Sahai, IG Operations NSG, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Jammu called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhawan and held a detailed discussion on several issues concerning the growth of trade, industry and overall economic development in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Sahai apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various challenges and opportunities relating to the trade and industrial sector and submitted suggestions aimed at further strengthening the business ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

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He also discussed important matters pertaining to the Housing & Urban Development Department, with particular emphasis on the need for a pragmatic and industry-friendly policy regarding the renewal of lease deeds. Sahai highlighted the concerns of stakeholders and requested that the renewal process be made transparent, time-bound and conducive to promoting investment and ease of doing business.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues raised and assured that the concerns would be examined sympathetically in the larger interest of the people and the economic development of Jammu & Kashmir.

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, Inspector General (Operations), National Security Guard (NSG) also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Abhinav Anand, Co-Convenor Trade Cell BJP, J&K and President Traders Association Trikuta Nagar also called on Lieutenant Governor.

He extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Lieutenant Governor led UT Administration for the impactful Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir campaign.