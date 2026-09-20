Rahul Sahai addresses ICC Global Business Summit

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Jammu Chapter, addressed the ICC Global Business Summit – Edition 2, held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, during the session on “Transportation & Mobility for National Competitiveness – Next Gen Mobility: Connecting India to Global Markets.”

The session brought together senior representatives from Government, Railways, logistics, infrastructure and international organisations. Dr Manoj Singh, Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board, and Ateesh Kumar Singh, IRTS, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, Kanishka Sethia, Chairman, ICC National Logistics & Supply Chain Committee and Director & CEO, Western Carriers (India) Limited took part in the session.

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The panel discussion featured Sanjiv Garg, former Additional Member, Railway Board and Secretary General, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport–India, as moderator, along with Vicky Makrigianni, Director, International Relations, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Greece; Keku Bomi Gazder, Managing Director & CEO, Aviapro Logistic Services Pvt Ltd; Shobhit Bhatnagar, IRTS, Director (Operations & Business Development), DFCCIL; Abhijeet Sinha, Programme Director – Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) & National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV); and Soumya Chattopadhyay, Lead Programs Officer, Asian Development Bank, India Resident Mission.

In his concluding remarks, Rahul Sahai emphasised that transportation and mobility are no longer merely about moving people and goods, but have become fundamental drivers of India’s competitiveness, productivity and integration with global markets.

He highlighted the importance of faster logistics, multimodal connectivity, modern warehousing, technology-driven supply chains and sustainable mobility solutions, particularly for strengthening the competitiveness of MSMEs.

Referring to Jammu & Kashmir, Sahai said that improved highways, tunnels, rail connectivity and logistics infrastructure are transforming the region by opening new markets, encouraging investment, strengthening tourism and creating greater opportunities for local businesses and MSMEs.

“India’s next phase of growth will be driven not simply by how much we produce, but by how efficiently we connect—our industries to markets, our regions to opportunities, and India to the world,” Sahai said.

At the conclusion of the session, Rahul Sahai felicitated the distinguished speakers and dignitaries.