Rahul, Oppn MPs Meet Birla; Seek Discussion On 'Brutality' Unleased On Students

New Delhi, Jul 20: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with some opposition MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and urged him to allow a discussion in the House on the "brutality unleashed" on students and the government's "complete lack of accountability" for the examination crisis.

Besides Gandhi, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT's) Arvind Savant, RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, met the Speaker in his office before the House proceedings began.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Met the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis."

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Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future, Gandhi said.

If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for, he asked.

"The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students' voice will be heard on the streets, and in Parliament," Gandhi said.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said Gandhi along with some other opposition MPs met Birla and sought a discussion on the "attack on students" on Monday during the protest against the paper leak issue.

"We are demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah comes to the House and replies on this," he said.

Earlier, INDIA bloc floor leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge before the start of the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session and deliberated on the opposition's strategy.

Besides Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, JMM's Mahua Maji, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and P Santhosh Kumar, among others, attended the meeting.

Opposition protests over the NEET paper 'leak' issue stalled proceedings in both Houses on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, as chaos reigned outside with protesters led by CJP breaking barricades to reach near the Parliament complex to press for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw multiple adjournments during the day as opposition MPs raised slogans, showed placards demanding discussions on the NEET paper leak and also on alleged donation theft at Ram temple.

In Rajya Sabha, Kharge rose to speak on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying the issue concerned the future of lakhs of students. (Agencies)