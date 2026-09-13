Rahul, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meet over breakfast

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting here and discussed India-Malaysia ties.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

The Congress put out pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the breakfast meeting with Ibrahim.

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The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held talks focusing on cooperation in the areas of trade, semiconductors, infrastructure and defence.

The two leaders had met on the margins of the BRICS Summit here.

Malaysia is a partner country in the BRICS grouping. It is also a key partner country for India within the ASEAN grouping. (PTI)