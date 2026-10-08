Rahul Has 'Anarchist' Mindset: BJP President

Varanasi (UP), Oct 8: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest against the Election Commission, accusing him of having an "anarchist mindset" and trying to spread "poison" in society.

His remarks came after the Congress leader on Wednesday led the INDIA bloc leaders' street protests before being detained again along with many MPs by police.

"I can only say that they are of 'arajaktawadi' (anarchist) mindset and trying to spread poison in society. If he had such objections, elections in Kerala were also conducted by the same Election Commission. The election in Tamil Nadu, where they have come to power, was also conducted by the same Election Commission," Nabin said "If Rahul Gandhi has the courage, he should first resign. The people are watching the manner in which he is playing this game," he said.

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Nabin also accused the Leader of Opposition of protecting infiltrators.

"Those who come to India from different places and deprive the people of their rights are being opposed. I believe that the people of India have the right over the country's resources, wealth and land. We will not allow infiltrators to claim these rights," he said.

The BJP will always oppose attempts to settle people in India with a "foreign mindset", Nabin added.

The Congress has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after The Indian Express reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders mostly related to the Special Intensive Revision process.

Under fire over red flags raised by two of its commissioners, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

Earlier, Nabin offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the temple corridor.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi ji and respected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji for the corridor. You have given a very grand and distinct form to a centre of faith for crores of Sanatanis," he said.

Asked about the BJP's election preparations, Nabin said the party's workers function round-the-clock.

"A BJP worker works 24x7. For us, every day is a working day and every day is an election day. We are not among those who come only during the election season. Our programmes, our work and our communication with the people continue throughout the year," he said. (PTI)