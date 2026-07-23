NEW DELHI, Jul 22: Union minister J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the NEET paper leak and urged the Opposition to allow an "intensive discussion" on the issue in Parliament to find a "permanent solution" to the problem, instead of indulging in a blame game.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda said the BJP-NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is a "responsible and responsive government" and it is very serious on this issue.

He said the government is ready for an intensive debate on the floor of Parliament on the issue of paper leak.

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The issue of paper leak is a matter of investigation and for this the government will put forth the answers on every point before the people, Nadda said.

The senior BJP leaders listed cases of paper leaks in the states ruled by the Congress and its allies and asked Gandhi why he did not mention them when he was speaking about such cases in the country.

"I would like to ask leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi why are you so selective....This clearly shows your objective is not students' interest. You are interested in taking political mileage and doing politics on students' demands. This is unfortunate," he said

Nadda urged the opposition parties to come together with the government to find a permanent solution to the problem of paper leaks in the country.

The BJP leader's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference where he accused the government of destroying the education system of the country.

The Congress leader asserted that the three demands of agitating students - resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those who assaulted students and they be held accountable and the Prime Minister must apologise to students for what has happened to them, are non-negotiable. (PTI)