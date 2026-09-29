Rahul Gandhi suffering from mental bankruptcy, he will flee India: Giriraj Singh

NOIDA, Sept 29: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "mental bankruptcy", alleging that Gandhi sought to "burn the country down" after failing to regain power.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory session of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Singh said Gandhi was attacking constitutional institutions over the electoral rolls.

"Gandhi is suffering from mental bankruptcy. If he does not regain power for another ten years, and he certainly won't, then he will flee the country," Singh claimed. "I say this with absolute confidence. Since he knows he won't get power after these ten years, he wants to burn the country down," he alleged.

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Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Singh asked, "Is he unaware that after the SIR publication, there is an opportunity for people whose names were missed or deleted to submit their details?"

He also accused Gandhi of holding photo sessions and habitually "maligning" the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Singh alleged that opposition leaders were "acting like Urban Naxals" but claimed that India's youth were determined to protect the country.

Attacking the opposition's political alliance involving Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said, "They have failed in Uttar Pradesh. This is not an alliance. It is a 'thugbandhan'."

"Gandhi doesn't have the guts to contest the election alone; he will go at night and beg Akhilesh (Yadav) for support," he said.

On the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show, Singh praised the Yogi Adityanath government for organising the five-day event and promoting the state's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

"Stalls featuring culinary specialities from every district were set up, and it is a matter of good fortune that B2B business worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore was generated," Singh said.

He said countries including Japan, Belarus, Russia, Australia and Vietnam participated in the trade show and showcased innovative products.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is advancing towards a one trillion dollar economy," he said.

Singh said Uttar Pradesh has transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, contrasting the state's current industrial development with what he described as the earlier dominance of illegal country-made firearm manufacturing.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we see the production of BrahMos missiles and fighter jets; Uttar Pradesh has truly become 'Uttam Pradesh'," he said. (PTI)