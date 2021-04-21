Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over vaccine strategy, says it is ‘not less than demonetisation’

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Central government over its vaccine strategy.

“Central government’s vaccine strategy is not less than demonetisation. Common mass will stand in a queue, will suffer a loss of money, health and life, and in the end, only a few industrialists will benefit,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13,01,19,310 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours – the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (AGENCY)