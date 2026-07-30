'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Students Over NEET Issue', Says Tarun Chugh; Calls Him 'Habitual Offender'

New Delhi, Jul 30: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to mislead students over the NEET issue instead of addressing their concerns, and alleged that he is a "habitual offender" in making anti-India and anti-Sanatan remarks.

The remarks came a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind police excesses and "firing" against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar inside and outside Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi has no concern for the future of students. He made a petty attempt to derive political mileage from their future. He did not speak a single word on addressing the real problems faced by students. Instead, he only tried to spread confusion and complicate the issue," Chugh told reporters in Parliament House complex.

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Chugh also alleged that Gandhi repeatedly indulges in anti-India and anti-Sanatan propaganda, both in the country and abroad, and said the Congress leader should apologise to the nation.

"Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender who indulges in anti-India propaganda and speaks against Sanatan, whether on Indian soil or abroad. He repeatedly uses objectionable language. He keeps saying he will not apologise, but he has apologised several times in courts and will have to apologise again.

"By becoming part of a foreign toolkit, he abuses Sanatan, Hindu Dharma, India and its institutions. It has become his habit. He should apologise to the country," the senior BJP leader said.

Welcoming the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar in honour of Guru Ravidas, Chugh said the move is a fitting tribute to the Bhakti saint.

"Guru Ravidas was a great saint of the Bhakti movement who opposed religious conversion and the caste system, and advocated a classless and harmonious society. His followers are spread across the world and millions regard him as their ideal.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to rename Bhadohi on Guru Ravidas, establish an educational institution in his name in every district and name roads after him is a welcome step," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Chugh alleged the Akhilesh Yadav government had earlier removed the name of Sant Ravidas Nagar and insulted the saint and his followers.

"When the place had already been named after Guru Ravidas earlier, why did the Akhilesh Yadav government erase the name? It insulted the Ravidas community across the world and disrespected one of the greatest revolutionary saints of the Bhakti movement," he alleged.

On Wednesday, in Varanasi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming proposal during the launch of the BJP's Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, a Dalit outreach initiative ahead of the 2027 state election.

Known globally as India's carpet capital, Bhadohi has witnessed multiple name changes over the past three decades.

The district was carved out of Varanasi as Bhadohi by the Mulayam Singh Yadav government on June 30, 1994. The Mayawati government renamed it Sant Ravidas Nagar in 1997. In 2000, the briefly-lasting Ram Prakash Gupta government modified the name to Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi. In 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav government restored the name Bhadohi. (AGENCIES)