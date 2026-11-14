Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tributes to Nehru, recall his vision of a modern and democratic India

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, recalling his pivotal role in the freedom struggle and nation-building and emphasising the continuing relevance of his vision of a modern, democratic, secular and progressive India.

In separate messages on the social media platform X, the two senior Congress leaders highlighted Nehru's contribution to laying the political, social and economic foundations of independent India, underlining his commitment to democracy, equality, scientific temper, secularism and inclusive development.

Rahul Gandhi described Nehru's understanding of Independence as the beginning of a new national journey rather than its ultimate destination, in which every citizen had a stake and responsibility. Paying homage to the country's first Prime Minister, he wrote in Hindi, "Hind ke Jawahar, Bharat ke pratham Pradhan Mantri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji ki jayanti par sadar naman."

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Elaborating on Nehru's conception of freedom and self-Government, Rahul said, "Azadi unki manzil nahi, desh ke naye safar ka mukam thi. Swaraj satta nahi, har nagrik ki bhagidari aur desh ke bhavishya ki zimmedari thi."

He said Nehru viewed India not merely as a geographical entity but as an evolving national idea rooted in diversity, democracy and equality. "India was a discovery and an idea for him - one in which diversity was its strength, democracy its conviction and equality its foundation," Rahul said.

Recalling Nehru's aspirations for a modern, scientific, progressive and self-confident country, the Congress leader said the effort to realise that vision remained the most meaningful tribute to the former Prime Minister. "Our endeavour to move towards the India of his dreams is the truest tribute we can pay him," he said.

Kharge, in his message, recalled Nehru's historic contribution to the freedom movement and his leadership in laying the foundations of a modern democratic republic. He said that despite the enormous challenges confronting India in the aftermath of Independence, Nehru's foresight, determination and leadership had provided direction to the country's social, political and economic development.

Highlighting Nehru's commitment to democratic institutions, secularism, equality and scientific thinking, Kharge said the first Prime Minister had consistently championed an India in which every citizen enjoyed equal opportunities without discrimination and people advanced together in a spirit of unity and fraternity.

Kharge also recalled Nehru's special affection for children and his commitment to their education and future, noting the significance of November 14 being observed as Children's Day across the country. Fondly remembered as 'Chacha Nehru', the former Prime Minister's birthday has traditionally been celebrated as Children's Day in recognition of his affection for children and his belief in their potential.

Extending greetings to children, Kharge called for a renewed commitment to providing every child with quality education, equal opportunities and the freedom to pursue their aspirations. He said the future of the country rested with its younger generations and ensuring that they received the opportunities necessary to realise their potential was a collective national responsibility.

"Nehru's thoughts and ideals continue to guide us even today," Kharge said, stressing the importance of upholding the principles that had shaped India's democratic and constitutional foundations.

Born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Jawaharlal Nehru was among the foremost leaders of India's freedom struggle and became the country's first Prime Minister after Independence in 1947. He served in the office until his death on May 27, 1964, remaining India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

A close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and one of the leading figures of the Indian National Congress, Nehru played a central role in the national movement and subsequently became one of the principal architects of independent India's political and institutional framework. His years in office witnessed the consolidation of parliamentary democracy, the development of democratic institutions, the expansion of public-sector industries and major infrastructure projects, and the establishment of important scientific and educational institutions.

His emphasis on scientific temper, industrialisation, planned economic development and modern education shaped India's early post-Independence priorities. The establishment and expansion of institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Atomic Energy Commission reflected the broader nation-building agenda pursued during the formative years of the Republic.

In international affairs, Nehru sought to preserve India's strategic independence through a foreign policy centred on non-alignment amid the competing power blocs of the Cold War. His advocacy of peaceful coexistence, sovereign equality and an independent voice for newly decolonised nations helped establish India's place in the emerging international order.

At home, his commitment to parliamentary democracy, secularism, social equality and scientific advancement became defining elements of the vision he articulated for a newly independent country seeking to overcome the legacy of colonial rule.

The tributes by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge coincided with Children's Day, bringing renewed focus on Nehru's belief that the country's future depended on the education, welfare and opportunities provided to its younger generations. Their messages highlighted the Congress leadership's emphasis on Nehru's legacy not only as a towering figure of the freedom struggle but also as a nation-builder whose ideas on democracy, pluralism, equality and modernity continue to remain central to India's political discourse.

(UNI)