Rahul Gandhi interested in student mobs, not their issues: ABVP

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to mobilise student mobs for political purposes, RSS' student wing ABVP has alleged that the leader of opposition is trying to bring people to his "concerts" by paying them and making girls dance on stage.

In an exclusive video interview with PTI, ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki questioned Gandhi's outreach to students through his Chhatron Ki Goonj programme, asking whether he was a student to raise issues in the name of students.

Solanki alleged that the Congress was using the student outreach programme to pursue a political agenda and claimed that student issues should be raised by students themselves.

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"Rahul Gandhi is not a student. He is the leader of opposition in Parliament. In the name of Chhatron Ki Goonj, he says that he is raising the voice of students. The students' voice has to be raised by students," Solanki said.

"He is interested in student mobs," Solanki, an MBBS graduate, added.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to enter student politics through the programme and mobilise students and youth for political purposes.

"They are a political party, yet they are entering student politics. And what are they doing at these 'students' goonj' programmes," he questioned.

He alleged that the programmes lacked seriousness and had been turned into entertainment events to attract crowds.

"I think it shows a lack of seriousness that they have turned it into a concert. They are making girls dance and bringing stand-up comedians and mimicry artists to gather crowds," he said.

"If you want to talk about student issues, there should be seriousness. You should listen to students. You cannot go there like it is a concert and invite a stand-up comedian or mimicry artist," Solanki said.

He also alleged that an attempt was made during one such programme to mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make fun of his interaction with an elderly woman.

"They are not merely making fun of the prime minister; they are making fun of the sentiment with which he spoke to the elderly woman," Solanki said, adding, "I think this is insensitive."

The ABVP leader alleged that the Congress and NSUI had "consistently behaved in this manner", claiming that they had hurt sentiments and behaved insensitively towards women.

He also alleged that student issues were being used for political purposes under the banner of "students' goonj".

"The students' voice has to be raised by students, and ABVP does that," he said, adding that the Congress was using the name of "students' goonj" to pursue a political agenda.

"If you want to talk about student issues, there should be seriousness. You should listen to students," he said.

"Where is the students' voice? They are using student issues for political benefit," Solanki said. The ABVP, in contrast, works with students at the university and college levels and takes their concerns to the government and regulatory bodies, he said.

Solanki cited the recent DUSU elections, where his organisation won three of the four seats, as evidence of its support among students. An independent candidate won the vice president's post, while the Congress-backed NSUI did not win any of the four seats.

"Their (Congress) party has been rejected by the youth. Look at the Punjab University elections, ABVP won. Look at the DUSU elections, NSUI was wiped out. Students are not going with NSUI or with the Congress ideology and working style. They are coming towards us," he said.

Solanki also claimed that students were being mobilised for Gandhi's programmes through financial incentives.

"As far as these large crowds are concerned, let me tell you that there was recently an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Students were brought in from across Madhya Pradesh. Money was given to people, substantial amounts were given, and leaders were given targets to bring students. Students are not naturally coming to them in that manner," he said.

On September 19, Rahul Gandhi addressed thousands of students in Indore as part of the Chhatron ki Goonj campaign.

Solanki said ABVP had been consistently raising issues concerning students with bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, NTA and NCERT, besides taking up concerns related to fellowships and scholarships.

"Raising the students' voice means taking their issues towards a solution. ABVP is doing that," he said.

"We do not try to politicise student issues, create disorder or misguide students. That is not our agenda," Solanki added.

Chhatron Ki Goonj is a student outreach campaign launched by Gandhi as an attempt to corner the ruling BJP on issues such as question paper leaks, the high cost of education, irregularities in government recruitment, and unemployment.

So far, four editions of the event have been held under Gandhi's leadership -- in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, and Pune. (PTI)