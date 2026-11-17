Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the Congress-organised Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Gaurav Gupta, BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, said that the incident involving Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck exposes Congress's disturbing willingness to internationalise India's domestic political disputes at the cost of national dignity.

Gupta said that Filibeck, Secretary-General of the party of European Socialists, raised the slogan "Vote Chor, GaddiChhod" during the summit, while Rahul Gandhi was seen smiling and applauding. He termed the episode a shameful spectacle and questioned the Congress leadership's understanding of national sovereignty.

Advertisement

"Rahul Gandhi has become an international embarrassment for India. When a foreign political representative raises partisan slogans against India's elected Government on Indian soil, the Leader of Opposition should be defending the dignity of our democratic institutions, not applauding the spectacle. Is this the responsibility Rahul Gandhi owes to the people of Bharat?" Gupta questioned.

He asserted that India's democracy is strong, independent and rooted in the mandate of its people. No foreign political organisation, European alliance or visiting politician has the authority to question the democratic choices of Indian citizens.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot repeatedly seek international validation for his domestic political agenda and expect the people of India to remain silent. There is a clear difference between international cooperation and inviting foreign political figures to amplify domestic political propaganda. India's electoral mandate is decided by Indians, not foreign political cheerleaders," Gupta said.

Taking further aim at Congress, Gupta questioned whether the Bharat Summit had become a platform to export the party's electoral frustrations to international audiences.

Referring to objections raised by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP president, N. Ramchander Rao and BJP national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Gupta said Congress must explain why foreign political representatives were allowed to turn an Indian platform into a stage for partisan commentary on India's internal affairs.

"Political power is temporary, but a nation's reputation is permanent. Rahul Gandhi is free to criticise the Government, but he has no right to compromise India's international image for political mileage. Bharat is much bigger than one political party or one political family," Gupta asserted.