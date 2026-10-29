Rahul Gandhi calls for nationwide participation in November 1 Delhi March to 'Save Democracy'

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has appealed to citizens, student organisations and people across political affiliations to join the November 1 'Chalo Delhi' march at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, describing the mobilisation as a collective fight to defend the Constitution, protect democracy and stop what the Congress alleges is "vote theft".

In a video message posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, Gandhi said the proposed march was not the programme of any single political party but a broader public movement against what he described as threats to democratic institutions, constitutional values and freedom of expression.

"Chalo Delhi Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft and to protect the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party - this is a march for the soul of India," he said, urging all those concerned about the state of democracy to participate.

Advertisement

Appealing to citizens dissatisfied with the functioning of the Narendra Modi government and the role of union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi called for people to set aside their political differences and unite in defence of democratic rights.

"There is only one protest - it is the protest of the country," he said, seeking to position the November 1 demonstration as a collective expression of public concern rather than a partisan political gathering.

Gandhi also sought to reassure prospective participants about the possibility of police action, asserting that they should not be deterred by the prospect of a confrontation with the authorities. "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis - the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics," he said.

Making a special appeal to students, Gandhi urged student organisations across the political spectrum to join the mobilisation if they believed their freedom to express their views, ideas and opinions was under threat.

"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us," he said.

Describing the proposed march as an effort to safeguard the country's future, Gandhi called on citizens to walk together in defence of the Constitution and the nation. "Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," he said, reiterating his appeal to people not to be afraid.

The Congress has intensified its campaign against what it calls "vote theft", making electoral integrity and the independence of constitutional institutions central to its political confrontation with the BJP-led government. The party has repeatedly questioned the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise could lead to the deletion of eligible voters and undermine their democratic right to vote.

The BJP and the Election Commission have rejected or disputed the Opposition's allegations.

The November 1 mobilisation comes amid a series of Opposition protests and political interventions over the SIR exercise and the Election Commission's role in revising electoral rolls. The Congress and other Opposition parties have demanded stronger safeguards to prevent the exclusion of legitimate voters, while questioning the transparency and fairness of the process.

By reaching out to students, civil society and citizens who may not support the Congress politically, Gandhi is seeking to expand the mobilisation beyond the party's traditional organisational base. His appeal frames the march as an issue extending beyond party politics to encompass electoral transparency, democratic accountability and the protection of constitutional freedoms.

The Congress has announced that the 'Chalo Delhi' march will be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, with the stated objectives of defending democracy, protecting the Constitution and opposing alleged electoral malpractice. Expressing confidence in the proposed mobilisation, Gandhi urged people to turn out in large numbers, describing it as "a march for the soul of this country".

(UNI)