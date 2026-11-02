Rahul Gandhi Being Used By Foreign Powers To Destabilise India: Nitin Nabin

BHAGALPUR (BIHAR), Nov 2: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday slammed the opposition parties for holding a rally in Delhi a day ago over 'vote chori' charges, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being used by foreign powers to create instability in the country.

Addressing a gathering here as part of the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, the BJP chief accused Gandhi of "acting at the behest of foreign powers to create anarchy in the country".

“Rahul Gandhi is being used by a foreign-backed toolkit to create instability in India. He is acting at the behest of foreign powers to create anarchy in the country. He must remember that our country is governed by the Constitution," Nabin said.

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He claimed that the opposition parties had "failed" to raise complaints during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to a lack of grassroots workers in several states.

"The people of Bihar had punished the opposition in the 2025 assembly elections. The opposition parties had faced a humiliating defeat. They question constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, and polling processes through EVMs only when they lose elections, while accepting poll results when they win," the BJP chief claimed.

Referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said the Congress-led UPA was voted out of power due to "corruption, terrorism and scams".

He claimed that the political future of opposition parties was "under threat" and that voters would "reject" them in coming elections. (Agencies)