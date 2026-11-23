KARIMNAGAR (Telangana), Nov 23: Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote chori" and irregularities in SIR, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday alleged that the top Congress leader advocates for the votes of infiltrators.

Addressing a rally here to counter the "vote chori" (vote theft) narrative of Congress, he also said Rahul Gandhi insults the country on foreign soil.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is concerned about the development of his family and party but not about the people, Nabin alleged.

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He said the plot of those who want to spread anarchy would not be allowed to succeed.

Nabin, who observed that Karimnagar is the native district of former Prime Minister, the late P V Narasimha Rao, said the Congress leadership did not show due respect to the "son of Telangana soil."

He further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is working like an "ATM" for Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that the party would come to power in Telangana. (PTI)