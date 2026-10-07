Rahul Fighting SIR, 'Diabolical Duo' Busy Filing FIR: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 7: The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the Modi government after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan, saying the "diabolical duo" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is "rattled" and "desperate".

The opposition party also said the writing on the wall is clear.

The opposition party's attack on the government came after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the two Congress leaders and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition's march against the CEC on October 6.

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The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, 'For almost two years now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly exposing, through factual evidence, the Vote Chori conspiracy hatched between the PM & the HM on one side and the CEC on the other," Ramesh said on X.

Crores of genuine voters have lost their Constitutional right to vote through the atrocious process of SIR - "Shahenshah Instigated Removal", Ramesh said.

And when the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha adopts the method of satyagraha to highlight the injustices of SIR, the Delhi Police registers an FIR against him and other leaders, he said.

"The diabolical duo is nervous, rattled and desperate. The writing on the wall is clear," Ramesh said.

Later, Ramesh told PTI that while Rahul Gandhi was fighting SIR, the "diabolical duo" was busy filing FIR.

On Tuesday, the two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained following an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office was stopped by police.

The opposition MPs were protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising the issue of "vote chori". (PTI)