Rahul Fears Debate In Parliament, Makes Baseless Remarks Against RSS: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 5: The BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, saying he was an "immature and part-time" Leader of the Opposition who is disrupting Parliament as he is "scared" of a comparison between the Narendra Modi government's performance and that of the previous Congress-led UPA dispensation.

The ruling party also accused the Congress leader of making "baseless" remarks against the BJP and the RSS.

The remarks came after Gandhi on Tuesday said the students of the country are in "severe pain" and they do not need Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forgiveness but his apology for his government's action against them.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of a book by former MP Vaiko, the Leader of the Opposition had said students are on the streets because of the RSS' attempts to rewrite the country's history, adding that India will not tolerate its history being trampled upon by anybody.

Gandhi said every state has the right to be treated fairly and express its own culture and language, but the RSS wants only the history subscribed to by it to be followed.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi is an "immature", "part-time" and "irresponsible" Leader of the Opposition and is preventing Parliament from functioning because he fears the Modi government's record will expose the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is scared. He knows that the characterless Congress will be exposed when there will be comparison of an effective Modi government and the spineless Congress-led government from 2004 to 2014. Therefore, the obstruction," Bhatia claim.

Hitting back at Gandhi's remarks against the BJP and the RSS, Bhatia alleged that the Congress leader suffers from "Modi phobia" and "RSS phobia" and is repeatedly describing the Sangh's ideology as "poisonous" without any evidence.

"Rahul Gandhi has Modi phobia and RSS phobia... Calling an ideology which has served the nation with utmost sincerity 'poisonous' is very easy, but to prove your point is difficult when you do not have any evidence," he said.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on students and examination reforms, Bhatia alleged that the Congress leader is adopting "double standards" by remaining silent on alleged paper leak cases in opposition-ruled states.

"Jharkhand paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. Karnataka paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. Kerala paper leak -- Rahul Gandhi is missing. What is this double standard of Rahul Gandhi? What is this hypocrisy?" he said.

Bhatia also alleged that Gandhi fails to substantiate allegations made by him in Parliament despite being directed by the Speaker to authenticate his claims.

Replying to a question on the disruptions in Parliament, Bhatia alleged that Gandhi is "running away" from the House because he is unable to counter the government's arguments during debates.

"When Parliament is in session, should not the Leader of the Opposition come to the floor of the House with preparation? Rahul Gandhi is also a fugitive from Parliament because he runs away from the House. When Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah present facts, Rahul Gandhi is left with no answers," he said.

Bhatia also highlighted what he described as the Modi government's record in bringing back fugitives from abroad, alleging that it reflects the difference between the NDA and the previous UPA government.

"From 2019 to 2026, 274 fugitives have been brought back from 36 countries. On an average, 40 fugitives have been brought back every year. Compare this with the UPA government, when on an average only four fugitives were brought back every year," he said.

Marking seven years of the abrogation of Article 370, Bhatia described August 5 as a "historic day" and credited Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah for the move. (Agencies)