Rahul bent on holding protest on Nov 1 to toy with Sikh sentiments: BJP on rally against 'vote chori'

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: The BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over INDIA bloc's upcoming rally in Delhi, alleging that Rahul Gandhi is "adamant" on holding the event on November 1 to rub salt on the wounds of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that many of the INDIA bloc constituents are not convinced with Congress' plan to hold the rally on November 1 and wants the programme to be rescheduled.

"But Rahul Gandhi is adamant and not ready to listen to anybody.

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"In a very calculated manner, Rahul Gandhi is trying to rub salt into the wounded sentiments of the Sikhs by insisting he will hold the rally on November 1. He is bent on playing a cruel joke on Sikhs," he charged.

"We vehemently condemn it," the senior BJP leader said.

Anti-Sikh riots had erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country following the assassination of former prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan has been described as the culmination of the 'Delhi Chalo' march against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensicve Revision of electoral rolls.

The Congress has asserted that at least 10 lakh people are expected to march against "vote chori", saying this will send a strong message of "unity" over protecting democracy and the Constitution. (Agencies)