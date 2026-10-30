Rahul at forefront of struggle to defend right to vote: Tharoor asks people to join Nov 1 rally

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of the struggle to defend the right to vote and it is now incumbent upon the people to stand together in defence of democratic rights, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday, urging citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc march and rally on November 1.

At a moment when the integrity of India's electoral process is in question, "we cannot respond with silence, we need action", Tharoor said in a video statement posted on X.

"Chalo Dilli! Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao. The very foundations of our democracy are being called into question. Reports suggest that as many as 13 crore names might be removed from electoral rolls across the country. Serious concerns have emerged over irregularities in the voter list, raising fundamental questions about the integrity of our electoral process," he said.

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And when citizens take to the streets to demand answers they are too often met not with accountability but with barricades, lathis and detentions, he said.

"We cannot and we should not be silenced or intimidated. The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy and we must defend the constitutional right to vote," Tharoor said in his 1.34-minute video.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of this struggle, persistently demanding answers and holding those in power to account, Tharoor stressed.

"It is now incumbent on all of us to stand together in defence of our democratic rights. On November 1, INDIA bloc parties will gather in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for a major rally and march, demanding accountability from the Modi government and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," the Congress leader said.

"I will be there at Ramlila Maidan and I urge every concerned Indian to join us. Our democracy draws its strength from the voice of our people," he said.

The INDIA bloc will be holding a "public impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the bloc's "public impeachment" of the CEC.

After the public impeachment, on Sunday, a 'Chalo Dilli March' against "vote chori" will be held, culminating at Ramlila Maidan. A rally will be held there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people, including student groups irrespective of their political affiliations, to join the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, describing it as a protest to "save democracy", end alleged "vote theft" and protect the Constitution.

In a video message on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked participants not to fear police action or lathis, asserting that the BJP would not dare to resort to such measures. He said the march was not for any single political party but for the "soul of India", and called on those who believe democracy, the Constitution and their freedom of expression are under threat, to participate. (PTI)