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Ragpicker found dead at Chatha

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 26: A 25-30 years old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Chatha area here today, officials said. The deceased, who worked as a ragpicker, has been identified as Kamal Hussain of Jaipur, Rajasthan, at...

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Daily Excelsior
04:43 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: A 25-30 years old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Chatha area here today, officials said.

The deceased, who worked as a ragpicker, has been identified as Kamal Hussain of Jaipur, Rajasthan, at present Bhour Camp, Chatha.

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Officials said he was spotted in an unconscious state near Shamshan Ghat, Bhour Camp area under suspicious circumstances.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

According to officials, the body has been shifted to Government Medical College Jammu, while inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the reasons surrounding his death.

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