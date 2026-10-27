Rage over E20 fuel was  'paid campaign': Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the rage over blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a "paid campaign",

The remark came a day after the government notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol).

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said India can save precious foreign exchange by reducing imports of fossil fuels.

"Three months ago, huge noise (khub haala)) was made against the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) fuel; now rage against E20 fuel is over...It was a paid campaign," he said.

The minster also said that taking note of complaints on social media about the poor condition of some highway stretches, he reviewed 700-800 projects recently.

"I am not going to compromise on the quality of the highways," he said.

Gadkari assured that in the next two years, highway users won't face any inconvenience. (PTI)