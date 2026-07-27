Radisson signs 10 hotels in July, expands footprint across 7 Indian states

NEW DELHI, July 27:

Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced it has signed 10 new hotels in the second week of July, expanding its footprint across seven states and strengthening its growth trajectory in India.

The 10 hotel signings span six brands, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals Premier, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals Retreats.

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The signings add hotels across major pilgrimage and temple-town markets, including Radisson Hotel Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Mathura Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), and Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Kadapa Airport (Andhra Pradesh).

Besides, the group also plans to add more hotels to its current portfolio of 7 operational properties and a pipeline of 5 hotels in Bengaluru, India's technology capital and a strategic growth market.

The recent signings include Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Bengaluru, Park Inn by Radisson Electronic City, and Lavish Hotel Bengaluru, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier.

The new signings also include Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Jawai; Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Vadodara; and Jungle Home Resort Tadoba, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats (Maharashtra) near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, among others.

"These 10 signings reflect a deliberate strategy: layering our upscale brands into high-barrier gateway markets while using asset-light, franchise-led models to scale quickly into underserved tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It's this dual approach for us, depth in the metros, breadth in the emerging markets that continues to set our India growth apart," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group currently has over 225 hotels in operation and development in India. (PTI)