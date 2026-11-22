Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 21: Marking the beginning of the much-awaited festive season, Radisson Blu Jammu celebrated its traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony bringing together guests, associates and well-wishers to embrace the warmth and joy of the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

A cherished festive tradition, the ceremony celebrated the art of blending fine spirits, aromatic spices, dry fruits and carefully selected ingredients to create the perfect festive mix, which forms the foundation of traditional Christmas delicacies.

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The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation, with the Radisson Blu Jammu team coming together to create a memorable and engaging experience for guests. The event was successfully organised with the collective efforts and support of the entire Radisson team, under the supervision and guidance of Vishal Thaper, Director of Sales & Marketing (DOSM), Radisson Blu Jammu.

The Cake Mixing Ceremony beautifully reflected the spirit of togetherness, festive cheer and the rich culinary traditions associated with Christmas. It offered guests an opportunity to participate in a timeless tradition while experiencing the warmth of Radisson hospitality.

Through such celebrations, Radisson Blu Jammu continues its commitment to creating memorable guest experiences, celebrating traditions and bringing people together through exceptional hospitality and thoughtfully curated culinary experiences.