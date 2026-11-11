Radio Sharda holds annual function, honours artists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Radio Sharda organised a colourful and warm annual artists programme at its premises, bringing together its artists, performers and staff members to celebrate the festival in an atmosphere of joy, camaraderie and cultural togetherness.

On the occasion, Artist Ashok Bhat was specially honoured in recognition of his regular presence and valuable contribution to Radio Sharda's popular programme Wangijvore. Other artists associated with this much-loved programme were also honoured and presented mementoes as a token of appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

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The ceremony was held under the presidium of Ramesh Hangloo, Founder Director, Radio Sharda, who acclaimed the collective efforts of the artists in making Wangijvore a familiar and successful programme among the Kashmiri-speaking community.

Hangloo highlighted the role of artists particularly Behari Kak, J. K. Koul Bezan, Bharti Zaroo, J. K. Raina, Mahesh Kotwal, Jatinder Ji and Ashok Bhat, for their consistent contribution, artistic excellence and sincere efforts in making the programme popular.

He emphasised that, in the aftermath of the displacement of the KP community, it has become a collective responsibility to sustain, promote and propagate the 5,000-year-old Sanatani cultural heritage of Kashmir. He observed that cultural platforms like Radio Sharda play a significant role in keeping the language, traditions, folklore, values and collective memories of the community alive.

He said the commitment and creative contribution of artists help transmit the rich cultural legacy of Kashmir to younger generations and keep the emotional connection with their roots alive, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Behari Kak, renowned artist and theatre director.