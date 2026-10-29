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Home / Sports / Radhika bags two medals at DAV Nationals

Radhika bags two medals at DAV Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 28: Radhika of Indian Hawks Sports Academy won a silver and a bronze medal at the DAV National Sports Championship 2026, held at Chilla’s Sports Complex, Delhi. Competing against skaters from across the country, Radhika...

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Daily Excelsior
04:16 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Radhika of Indian Hawks Sports Academy won a silver and a bronze medal at the DAV National Sports Championship 2026, held at Chilla’s Sports Complex, Delhi.

Competing against skaters from across the country, Radhika delivered an impressive performance in the roller skating event to secure two podium finishes, bringing laurels to the academy. Chief Patron Ashok Gandotra congratulated Radhika on her achievement and expressed hope that she would continue to excel in upcoming competitions.

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