Radhakrishnan administers oath to 10 newly elected Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi, Jun 25: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday administered the oath to ten newly elected members of the Upper House. The lawmakers took the oath in the main chamber of the Rajya Sabha.

Among the new members sworn in were four members from Andhra Pradesh, two from Jharkhand, one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Five newly-elected members took the oath in Hindi, one in English, one in Tamil, and three in Telugu.

The newly inducted members were Sana Sathish Babu (TDP), Vijay Chintakayala (TDP), Bhashyam Rama Krishna (TDP) and Lingamaneni Ramesh (JSP) (all from Andhra Pradesh), Tai Tagak (BJP) from Arunachal Pradesh, Rajesh Parmanad Shukla (BJP) from Gujarat, Parimal Nathwani (IND) and Baidyanath Ram (JMM), both from Jharkhand, Debashish Samantaray (BJP) from Odisha and Praveen Chakravarty (INC) from Tamil Nadu.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Secretary General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody were among those present at the ceremony. (Agencies)