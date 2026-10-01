Racold holds annual dealers’ conference

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Soni Polyplas Private Limited organized the Racold annual dealers' conference, here today, bringing together a large number of sanitary ware dealers from across the Kashmir Valley to discuss business expansion, dealer initiatives and future growth opportunities.

The conference was attended by senior Racold officials, including Sunil Aggarwal, Assistant Vice President; Dinesh Mudgil, Assistant General Manager; and Nikhil Salathia, Manager - Sales North.

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Addressing the gathering, Sunil Aggarwal gave an overview of the company's growth and expansion plans. He said Racold has opened a new manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, which is expected to become fully operational from February 2027. He also highlighted the company's range of products being manufactured in India in line with the Make in India initiative.

Dinesh Mudgil interacted with dealers and discussed various initiatives and schemes aimed at strengthening the dealer network and expanding Racold's presence in the region.

A dealer awards ceremony was also organized to recognize outstanding sales performance in the Kashmir market during 2025. M/s Langoo Traders secured the highest sales for the second consecutive year, followed by Spectra Bath Gallery and Shafco Traders in second and third positions, respectively.

Sanjeev Soni, Managing Director, Soni Polyplas Private Limited, and Sankalp Soni, Director, Soni Polyplas Private Limited, announced the awards. The trophies were presented by Sankalp Soni.

The conference also provided a platform for Racold officials and dealers to exchange views on future business opportunities and strategies for strengthening the brand's presence across Kashmir.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Syed Majid, Sales & Service Head for J&K.