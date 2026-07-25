RAAHI Hop Jammu Bus Service major boost for Jammu tourism: Martand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Martand Singh, Trustee of the Hari Tara Charitable Trust and Amar Mahal Museum, today said that 'RAAHI: Hop Jammu Bus Service' is revitalizing Jammu's tourism and heritage circuit.

He observed that the bus service has significantly enhanced tourist mobility, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of visitors to Jammu's prominent heritage, religious, and cultural landmarks. According to him, the initiative has also generated positive economic momentum by boosting local businesses and strengthening the city's tourism ecosystem.

Advertisement

"RAAHI has made it easier for tourists and Amarnath Yatris to explore the rich cultural and historical heritage of Jammu during their stay in the city. It is a commendable initiative that has not only enhanced the visitor experience but has also emerged as a catalyst for local commerce and tourism," Martand Singh said.

Highlighting its tangible impact, Martand Singh noted that several key tourist attractions in Jammu, including the Amar Mahal Museum, have witnessed nearly a two-fold increase in visitor footfall over the past two weeks. He attributed this encouraging trend in large measure to the accessibility and convenience provided by the RAAHI: Hop Jammu Bus Service.

Martand Singh also serves as the Director of the Amar Singh Sports & Youth Initiative, J&K and a Trustee of the J&K Dharmarth Trust.