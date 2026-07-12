Raade: Sowing seeds of heritage, cultivating sustainable futures

Prof Yash Pal Sharma

I still see it clearly when I close my eyes that corner of our mud house at my village Kah-Phalata Udhampur, high up on the wall, where a string of broken earthen pitcher-rims hanged waiting through the year. That waiting was its own quiet ritual, and when it finally ended, it ended for all of us at once with Aashad Sankranti, the first day of the month of Ashadha, when the Sun begins its passage into Mithun Zodiac. The elders spoke of it as a sacred threshold: a day for holy baths at dawn, for charity given quietly and without display, for prayers offered to Sun God. But for us, the little ones of the house, it meant something more immediate and more thrilling, an afternoon of pure joy and an evening feast we had been dreaming about for weeks.

Days ahead, the dedicated corner in our village (Kah-Phlata) would be cleared and readied by our sisters and bhabhis, assisted by the elderly women of the house. Rims of the broken earthen pots, each one dedicated to the brother of a participating girl in the family, would be inserted into the ground. Alongside these, an equal space would be left bare, without a earthen rim called the "sarkudiyan," representing the unmarried girls of the family, and this too became part of the raada display. The ritual would begin with sowing seeds of at least seven crop varieties, including maize, sesame, pulses, and millets, which were nurtured throughout the month. The area was then plastered with a mixture of mud and cow dung, carefully levelled, and consecrated through Raada Poojan with incense and sacred dhoob grass. At the centre stood the Dhamman Raada, larger than the others and occupying the place of honour. Even as a child, I instinctively perceived it as the symbol of the family or community head, embodying quiet strength, protection, and unity. The ritual concluded with the creation of Rangoli using natural colours derived from turmeric, flour, ground rice, crushed brick, charcoal, and dried leaves, all stored in a distinctive multi-cornered earthen container called the Tuffad. This Rangoli was renewed every Sunday until the ceremonial immersion.

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What I remember most, though, is the daily devotion that followed. Every morning after their baths, the girls would go to the Raades with water cupped in their hands, tending each sapling as it pushed up through the soil. It was understood, somehow, without anyone saying it aloud, that the way these seedlings grew was the way the family itself would grow, that a flourishing Raada was a blessing multiplying quietly in the corner of the village households. And always, there was song. The girls and women would gather and sing the old Raade bhajans, their voices rising together over lines like "Dhamman dhamman Raadia, tugi paani deyi deyi paalya" we brought you up, watering you every single day. By evening, the smell of Rutt (a treasured Dogra Delicacy made up of wheat flour, raw sugar, fennel seeds, and occasionally black pepper) Kyuur (traditional Maida flour crepe native to the Jammu region and an essential part of Dogra culture, typically prepared as a celebratory welcome dish for new brides or guests), Khamira and Babbru (traditional, beloved staples of Dogra cuisine from the Jammu region). would drift out from the kitchen, and the whole courtyard would settle into that particular warmth, of children weaving between elders, of a community bound together by something as small and as vast as a string of broken pitcher-rims and the seedlings they held. As the days' rituals draw to a close and the sun slowly sinks behind the hills, our village resonates with the mellifluous voices of young girls and women offering devotional hymns and traditional folk songs in reverence to Mother Nature and the local guardian deities. Their songs, echoing through the twilight, gently bring the day's festivities to an end, embodying a timeless dialogue between people, landscape, and the sacred. In these final moments, the celebration transcends ritual alone, becoming a profound affirmation of the enduring harmony between human existence and the natural world, a reminder that cultural traditions are not merely inherited practices but living expressions of gratitude, identity, and ecological consciousness.

While I vividly recall the multifaceted significance of the associated with Raade celebrations from my personal experiences and understand its spiritual, cultural, philosophical, historical, socio-economic, and scientific dimensions, emphasizing its intrinsic link with environmental stewardship and sustainable living, I am equally deeply concern over the declining awareness of traditional cultural practices among younger generations. In the world filled with chaos and confusions, declining values, widening relationship gaps, celebrating such traditional festivals can inspire young people to reconnect with their cultural roots while fostering a deeper appreciation for nature and ecological harmony. Love, empathy, and growth must grow and sustain.

Recognising its cultural significance, the month-long Raade Festival has been adopted by the Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu, at Village Garnai-Lotta under the patronage of Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, to preserve and promote this rich heritage for future generations. The initiative continues to receive significant support from Ms. Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA, Jammu. The festival will culminate on Shravan Sankranti with the traditional Raade Visarjan ceremony when the grown Raade will be ceremonially immersed in the sacred Duddhar Stream flowing through the Udhampur Campus, symbolising the cycle of renewal and reaffirming humanity's enduring commitment to preserving both cultural traditions and nature.

It is urged that educators, environmentalists, cultural custodians, and policymakers recognize Raade as a living repository of indigenous ecological knowledge and cultural heritage. Its values should be integrated into the best practices and curricula of regional languages and culture prescribed by the J&K Board of School Education, the CBSE, and other educational boards. Educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir should celebrate the festival through seed sowing, folk arts, music, and community participation while collaborating with local communities, artists, and scholars to document, preserve, and promote this unique tradition through cultural festivals, exhibitions, and heritage programmes.

Looking back now, I understand what I couldn't as a child: that the Raade was never really about the seeds at all. It was about nurturing roots, shaping futures. It was about patience, about care given without expectation, about a community that tended its bonds the way those girls tended their saplings daily, gently, and together.

(The author is Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences & Rector, Udhampur Campus University of Jammu)