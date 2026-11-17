Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: BJP National spokesperson R P Singh has termed Jammu and Kashmir Minister Mir Saifullah’s demand for restoration of a separate State flag along with Article 370 and special status as a reminder of what he described as regressive politics, which continues to divert attention from the real aspirations of the people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh said India was one sovereign nation, united by one Constitution and one national flag. He stated that the constitutional changes introduced in August 2019 had settled the issue of J&K ‘s erstwhile special status.

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Referring to the strategically sensitive nature of J&K as a border region, Singh said reopening old political fault lines served little public purpose. He maintained that the youth of the Union Territory needed jobs, investment, development and lasting peace rather than endless debates over the past.

Stressing that national integrity should not become a casualty of electoral politics, Singh concluded his post with the message, “Nation First Always.”