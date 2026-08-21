Quadria Capital-backed Nobel Hygiene files papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Quadria Capital-backed Nobel Hygiene Ltd, a home-grown maker of absorbent hygiene products, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.55 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

The OFS will see promoters Kamal Kumar Johari and Kamini Kamal Johari, along with investors including Orbit Investment Holdings, Sixth Sense India Opportunities III and Bennett Trading LLP, pare their stakes.

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Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, invest in subsidiary Nobel Hygiene Baroda Pvt Ltd, expand manufacturing capacity at Halol in Gujarat, including setting up a brownfield manufacturing-cum-warehousing facility and installing an adult diaper production line, and general corporate purposes.

Nobel Hygiene sells products under brands such as Friends, Teddyy, B-Fit, Snuggy and RIO across adult, baby and feminine hygiene segments.

The company had a portfolio of over 1,150 stock keeping units (SKUs) as of March 31, 2026. It operates 14 manufacturing lines at Nashik and Halol with an aggregate annual capacity of nearly 1,891 million units.

Its distribution network covers about 2.7 lakh retail outlets across 31 states and Union Territories through nearly 300 stockists and more than 400 distributors. The company also exports to 19 countries.

For FY2026, revenue from operations rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 846.75 crore from Rs 739.14 crore in the previous fiscal, while the company reported a profit of Rs 18.91 crore against Rs 2.28 crore a year earlier.

ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue. (PTI)