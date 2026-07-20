QRTs on alert mode, Monsoon Emergency Helpline activated: JMC Commissioner

‘Raised water level in Tawi worrying adjoining residents’

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, July 19: In the wake of recent adverse weather forecast by Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has pressed into service its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) besides activating a Monsoon Emergency Helpline to prevent damages and losses in case of incessant rains and flash floods.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that last night heavy rainfall caused immense damage in the mountainous Rajouri district and in many other places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the JMC informed that in the last 2-3 months, men and machinery of the local body was fully operational which has de-silted almost all the Nallahs (big drains) of Jammu and some damaged Nallahs were also repaired properly.

They further said that preparations by JMC are complete in all respects to meet any challenge posed by the adverse weather.

It is worthy to mention here that last year the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall had inflicted heavy damages to the property in Jammu and many other places due to which the residential structure were also hit.

Inder Singh Soodan, former JMC Councillor of Nanak Nagar informed that the Nallah in his area was badly blocked today after which people of the area approached him and he called JMC Commissioner and within minutes the concerned official visited him to look into the matter.

Similarly, Jewel area and other parts of Ward number 19 had also suffered heavy damages last year due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains as the river Tawi overflew.

Amit Gupta, former JMC Councillor of Ward 19 informed that no compensation has been provided so far to the victims of flash floods of last year.

He claimed that no visible preventive measures are there on ground this year also while water level in Tawi is above the normal mark which is worrying all the residents of adjoining areas.

When contacted, JMC Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav informed that the QRTs have been raised and they will remain stationed permanently throughout the night near all the Nallahs vulnerable areas and none of the members of these QRTs will sleep.

"De-silting in Rajinder Nagar area is going on presently while we have de-silted all other Nallahs in Jammu," he maintained advising the general public to remain away from water sources like rivers.

Dr. Yadav also informed that the QRTs will remain on an alert mode to tackle any untoward incident in case of incessant rains.

"The JMC Monsoon Emergency Helpline has also been made operational and it contains contact numbers of the concerned officials who can be contacted in case of some monsoon related eventuality," he continued.

Sources informed that the vulnerable areas have been divided into North and South Zones and for each such area contact numbers are given in the Monsoon Emergency Helpline and anyone in need of help in case of any Nallah blockage or water-logging may call on those numbers.