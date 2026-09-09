Qatar, China discuss regional de-escalation and Strait of Hormuz security

BEIJING, Sep 8 : Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, with talks focusing on bilateral relations, regional developments and diplomatic efforts to ease escalating tensions.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and China across various sectors, as well as the latest regional developments and international diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing escalation and promoting security and stability.

"The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them across various sectors. The meeting also dealt with the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and enhance security and stability in the region, underscoring the necessity of ensuring the security and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

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The talks also underscored the importance of ensuring the security and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's "full support" for diplomatic efforts to reach a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and creates conditions for a comprehensive agreement capable of delivering sustainable peace in the region. Mohammed said the State of Qatar is keen to elevate its relations with China to broader horizons and further advance cooperation in line with the shared goals and interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed described his discussions with Wang as "fruitful," saying the two sides reviewed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

"We discussed strengthening bilateral relations to serve our mutual interests, reviewed regional and international developments, and looked forward to working together for international peace and security," he said in a post on X.

Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China-Qatar relations had made "considerable progress" in recent years under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders.

Wang said China firmly supports Qatar in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, security, and stability. He also expressed confidence that Doha would continue to support Beijing on issues concerning China's core interests.

"China is the most reliable and long-term partner in Qatar's development process," Wang said, adding that Beijing is ready to maintain communication and cooperation with Doha on international and regional affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed, meanwhile, reiterated Qatar's adherence to the one-China principle and opposition to external interference in China's internal affairs.

He said Qatar was willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China through the United Nations and other international frameworks, while supporting multilateralism, international peace and common development.

The meeting comes as Qatar, alongside Pakistan, continues to play a role in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

A day earlier, Sheikh Mohammed met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. Li expressed Beijing's support for Qatar's mediation efforts amid the continuing conflict.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in the economy, investment, trade, energy and technology, as well as boosting existing partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

(UNI)