Qamran, Shubham tons put J&K in command against Puducherry

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir strengthened their position against Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy Elite match, reaching 491 for five in their first innings at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here on the third day on Wednesday.

With a lead of 106 runs over Puducherry's first-innings total of 385 and a day's play remaining, J&K were firmly placed to secure three points on the basis of the first-innings lead.

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The hosts' innings was built around two outstanding centuries by openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria, who put together a massive 344-run opening partnership. Khajuria scored 190 off 330 balls, hitting 28 fours and two sixes, while Qamran made 160 off 292 deliveries, including 22 fours and a six.

Kawalpreet Singh also contributed a valuable unbeaten 53 off 91 balls, while Abdul Samad scored 37 off 34 balls and Sahil Lotra added 30 off 26 deliveries. Paras Dogra made seven before being dismissed, while wicketkeeper Rydham Sharma was unbeaten on two at stumps.

For Puducherry, Sagar Udeshi was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 85 runs. Ankit Sharma, Sagar Trivedi and Gaurav Yadav claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Puducherry had posted 385 in their first innings, with J&K pacer Sunil Kumar returning impressive figures of six for 98.

With a 106-run lead and five wickets still in hand, J&K will look to extend their advantage on the final day. A draw would leave them with three points on the basis of the first-innings lead.

SCORE BOARD: In Srinagar: J&K 491/5 in 130 overs (Qamran Iqbal 160, Shubham Khajuria 190, Kawalpreet Singh unbeaten 53; Sagar Udeshi 2/85). Puducherry 385.