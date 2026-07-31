PW (R&B) Deptt Orders Transfer, Adjustment Of 96 AEEs
JAMMU, Jul 31: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 96 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Mechanical Wing following the placement of 57 Engineers...
JAMMU, Jul 31: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 96 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Mechanical Wing following the placement of 57 Engineers as Incharge AEEs in the Mechanical Wing.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement