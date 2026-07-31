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Home / Latest News / PW (R&B) Deptt Orders Transfer, Adjustment Of 96 AEEs

PW (R&B) Deptt Orders Transfer, Adjustment Of 96 AEEs

JAMMU, Jul 31: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 96 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Mechanical Wing following the placement of 57 Engineers...

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Daily Excelsior
07:36 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 31: The Public Works (Road & Building) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 96 Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the Mechanical Wing following the placement of 57 Engineers as Incharge AEEs in the Mechanical Wing.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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