Pvt Schools Coordination Committee urges Govt to resolve pending issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The JK Private Schools Coordination Committee, under the leadership of Rameshwar Manhas, President and Dr Hari Dutt Shishu, Working President, convened a meeting, here today, to deliberate upon the pressing and long-pending issues faced by private schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior representatives, members, and stakeholders from various districts participated in the meeting. The committee expressed deep concern over the challenges that continue to affect the smooth functioning of private educational institutions, including issues related to fee regulation, recognition, NOCs, affiliation processes, and other administrative bottlenecks.

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Addressing the gathering, Rameshwar Manhas said that despite contributing significantly to the education sector, private schools are facing numerous hurdles. "It is imperative that the Government creates a supportive and transparent policy environment," he stated.

Dr Hari Dutt Shishu emphasized the need for immediate intervention and dialogue with the concerned authorities. He reiterated that the committee has repeatedly submitted representations and memorandums regarding the burning issues, but concrete steps are still awaited.

The committee also used the occasion to serve a formal reminder to the Education Minister regarding the commitments made to the private school fraternity during earlier interactions. The members urged the minister to expedite the resolution of pending matters in the interest of students, teachers, and the education system as a whole.

The JK Private Schools Coordination Committee resolved to continue its efforts through constructive dialogue and appealed Government to treat private schools as partners in nation-building rather than adversaries.

The committee expressed hope that the Minister will take immediate cognizance and fulfill the assurances given earlier to ensure the smooth operation of private schools and safeguard the interests of thousands of students and educators associated with them.

Prominent among those, who attended the meeting, included Gandharav Singh Katal, Sanjeet Sharma (Gen.Secretary), Dr Munish Ghulati, Dr Hitesh, Balkaran Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Mahipal Sharma, Ajay Amla, Maninder Singh and others.