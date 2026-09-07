PVS to honour meritorious students on Sept 13

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: A meeting of executive body members of Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha (PVS) J&K was held here today to review the preparations for the upcoming event 'Honouring Meritorious Students and Achievers' scheduled for September 13, 2026.

After meeting, Raj Kumar Chalotra, Sabha president while addressing a press conference said that the event to felicitate students and achievers shall be held at Vishwakarma Temple Complex, Gurha Bakshi Nagar Jammu on September 13, 2026 (Sunday) at 11 am.

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He said that students who have passed 10th or higher class examinations with 75 per cent or above marks can send their marks-sheet to the Sabha.

Chalotra further elaborated that purpose of felicitation is to motivate and encourage the students to work hard and rise high.

He informed that such programmes are being organized every year since 2005 on the eve of Vishwakarma Pooja Diwas which falls on September 17, 2026.

"Brigadier Vijay Sagar Dhiman will be chief guest on this occasion while six other big personalities from the community will be guests of honour," he maintained.

Those who were present in the meeting were Joginder Paul Barna, general secretary, Shashi Verma, ex-president, Balwant Kataria, Sham Chargotra, Subhash Verma, Joginder Angotra, Ashwin Angotra, Amarjeet Chargotra, Vijay Kumar, Rajendra Verma, Rakesh Chalotra, president Vishwakarma Sabha Gurha Bakshi Nagar, Jagdish Kargotra, general secretary Gurha Bakshi Nagar, Baldev Malpotra, Vinod Jaral, Tarsem Lal Verma and others.