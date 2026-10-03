NEW DELHI, Oct 2 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for global peace, which shows that under Modi's leadership, India has become the most trusted voice for global peace.

In a message on X, Shah said, "It is a moment of pride for every Indian that Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin has commended Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji's efforts for global peace."

Shah noted that the statement came on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, whom he described as a global messenger of peace and non-violence.

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He said the remarks showed that under Modi's leadership, India has become "the most trusted voice for global peace."

"In this era of war, tension, and instability, Modi ji has given a message to the entire world that solutions do not emerge on the battlefield, but through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Be it global conflicts or any disaster, under Modi ji's leadership, India has always stepped forward first to offer help, and that is why our tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has today gained a new identity on the global stage," Shah said.

This is precisely why India's stance matters in any crisis in the world today, and the whole world listens attentively to what the prime minister has to say, he said.

The Russian president said Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at "every meeting".

Putin made the remarks on Thursday at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.

"As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them."

"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin added. (PTI)