Putin, Modi discussed delivery of S-400 Anti-Aircraft missile systems to India: Official

MOSCOW, Sept 2: The topic of deliveries of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems to India was briefly discussed during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.

"Only briefly. There was no specific discussion," Shugaev said when asked whether the leaders had raised the topic of S-400 deliveries.

He noted that the delivery of the systems is planned and requires detailed consideration.

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In October 2018, Russia and India signed the first contract for the supply of five S-400 anti-aircraft systems worth a total of $5.43 billion. The first three units were delivered between 2021 and 2023, with the remaining two expected in 2026 and 2027. In March 2026, India approved the acquisition of new S-400s.

(UNI)