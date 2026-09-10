Pushpendra Bhati sworn-in as CJ of J&K, Ladakh HC

Saxena administers oath of office

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the 39th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a solemn function held at SKUAST, Srinagar, on Wednesday.

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The oath of office was administered to Dr. Justice Bhati by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of UT of Ladakh with additional charge of UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The proceedings were conducted by Shashanka Ala, Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh, while the Warrant of Appointment of the Chief Justice was read out by M. K. Sharma, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

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The occasion was graced by the Chief Minister of J&K, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh along with their spouses, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Advisor to Chief Minister of UT of J&K, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, State Election Commissioner, former Chief Justices and Judges of the High Court and a distinguished gathering representing the judiciary, Bar, civil and police administration and academia.

A large number of sitting and former Chief Justices and Judges from several High Courts across the country, particularly from Rajasthan besides the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Allahabad, attended the event. The presence of Dr. Justice Nupur Bhati, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court and spouse of the Chief Justice, his parents, close relatives and other family members added special significance to the occasion.

Among other dignitaries present were the Chief Secretary, J&K; Director General of Police of J&K; Commissioners/Secretaries to Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, Vice-Chancellors of Universities; Members of the Central Administrative Tribunal besides Executive Members of the Kashmir Advocates' Association and the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu; Law Officers of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Judicial Officers and officers of the High Court Registry.

A sizeable representation of senior Advocates, Government Advocates and other members of the Bar from Rajasthan besides staff members and other distinguished guests, also attended the event.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, issued the notification regarding the appointment of Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on September 5.

Born on September 21, 1970, Dr. Justice Bhati enrolled as an Advocate in 1992 and practised primarily before the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur, acquiring extensive experience in diverse areas of law. These included constitutional and writ jurisdiction, service matters, public interest litigation, election, revenue, mining, education, Panchayati Raj, family and criminal law.

Before his elevation as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on November 16, 2016, Dr. Justice Bhati served as Additional Advocate General for the State of Rajasthan from October 13, 2008 to December 29, 2008, and again from January 6, 2014.

During his distinguished career at the Bar, Dr. Justice Bhati was elected as Member of the Bar Council of Rajasthan for the period 2009-2015. He also served as President of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers' Association from 2011 to 2013 and as General Secretary of the Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association in 2001.

Dr. Justice Bhati holds B.A., LL.B. and LL.M. in Mercantile Law besides a Ph.D. He served as Visiting Faculty at the Faculty of Law, Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, for 19 years from 1997 to 2016 and as Visiting Faculty at National Law University, Jodhpur, for one year. He is also a Member of the Executive Committee of the Rajasthan Chapter of the Indian Law Institute.