Pursue dreams through honesty, hard work: Punjab CM Mann to schoolchildren

CHANDIGARH, Oct 22 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged schoolchildren to dream big and pursue their ambitions through honesty and hard work, stressing that talent and merit should determine their future.

Mann said this while meeting a group of students who visited the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex here.

"The youth are the greatest strength of Punjab and providing them with inspiration, opportunities and a progressive environment is essential for building a brighter future for Punjab. Never allow temporary setbacks to weaken your determination," the chief minister said while interacting with the students of Guru Gobind Singh International School, Faridkot.

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The real measure of success lies not in where one comes from, but in the honesty, hard work and commitment with which one pursues their goals, he said.

Sharing his life experiences, Mann encouraged students aspiring to join the civil services or become advocates, doctors and defence officers to start working towards their goals today rather than waiting for the perfect moment.

Quoting former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Mann reminded the students, "True dreams are those that inspire a person to keep striving even when the world is asleep. Do not become disheartened by examination results or initial failures.

"I myself had lost my first election, but continued to work with determination. Setbacks are not the end of the journey. They are opportunities to learn, improve and return stronger."

The chief minister explained to the students the significance and functioning of the Punjab Assembly.

"Bills are introduced, debated and passed into law in the Vidhan Sabha and the state budget is also approved here. Institutions such as the Vidhan Sabha belong to the people," Mann said.

"Young citizens must understand how democracy functions, how decisions affecting their lives are made and how public representatives are accountable to the people," he said. (PTI)