Purnima for heightened alertness in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: BJP spokesperson and former Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Purnima Sharma, has called for maximum alertness, advance preparedness and round-the-clock monitoring in Kishtwar and other vulnerable areas of the Chenab Valley amid continuing adverse weather conditions and the possibility of heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and sudden cloudbursts.

Sharma said the devastating flood situation in Nepal's Himalayan region must serve as a wake-up call for all mountain districts, including Jammu and Kashmir. She stressed that the administration and the public cannot afford complacency when weather conditions remain unpredictable.

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"The tragedy unfolding in Nepal is a stark warning for every Himalayan region. We cannot wait for disaster to strike and then begin preparations. Advance alertness, early warnings and immediate response are the need of the hour, particularly in vulnerable areas of Kishtwar," Sharma said.

She pointed out that Kishtwar's difficult mountainous terrain, deep valleys, rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes make several areas particularly vulnerable during intense rainfall. The district has already experienced the destructive impact of cloudbursts and flash floods, including the August 1 cloudburst in the Chatroo area, which triggered flash flooding, debris flow and disruption of road connectivity.