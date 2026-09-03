PURI, Sep 3: The Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri has bank deposits of nearly Rs 1,912 crore and owns 60,821 acres of land across the country, besides possessing gold and diamond ornaments kept in its Ratna Bhandar, a statement said.

According to the statement issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Rs 1,811.10 crore was held in fixed deposits under three schemes as on August 31.

Of this, Rs 1,311.10 crore has been deposited in various public sector banks, while the remaining Rs 500 crore is a corpus fund provided by the Odisha government and kept in the temple's profit and loss account, it said. (Agencies)